Two die during Palestinians, Israeli forces clashes

No fewer than two people have been reportedly killed in separate incidents during Palestinian and Israeli forces clashes.

The deceased was said to have killed by the Palestinian forces after being misidentified following an Israeli security operation.

The governor of Nablus, Ibrahim Ramadan, on Thursday said that a 25-year-old man, Samer Khaled from the al-Ein refugee camp in Nablus, was said to have been shot in the neck after driving into the area.

According to him, three people were detained in connection with his killing, and they were being interrogated.

Israel’s Army Radio was also said to have reported that the man in Nablus was struck by Palestinian gunmen, citing checks by Israeli security officials.

the Palestinian health ministry said that in a separate incident, a 26-year-old man from the Qalandia refugee camp near Jerusalem was shot in the heart during clashes with Israeli forces,

On their part, the military said that it was aware of reports of two Palestinians killed during overnight operations in the West Bank.

The statement said that in the town of al-Bireh near Ramallah, soldiers responded to disperse “violent riots,” in which rocks and Molotov cocktails were hurled at them, and in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, Israeli forces responded to fire with fire.

As gathered, the Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids in the West Bank since the start of the year and these often lead to Palestinian casualties. The raids have intensified in recent months since a spate of deadly Arab street attacks in Israel.

Israel says the raids are a security measure targeting suspected militants. Palestinians consider the raids a form of collective punishment and say they are fighting against decades of Israeli occupation.

