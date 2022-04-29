Two die during multiple accidents in Lagos

No fewer than two persons were reported to have died and others injured during multiple accidents involving six vehicles along Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

As gathered, the two deceased, a man and a woman, died along the road during multiple accidents that involved at least two trucks as well as a salon car with a number plater ABC- 262 AJ.

Other vehicles involved in the accident include an empty tanker with number plate FKJ-506XM, an articulated flatbed truck laden with metal coils, a tipper with registration number T-12015LA carrying 30 tons of sharp sand, and two commercial buses.

It was learnt that the accident occurred around 2 am on Friday when the deceased and other passengers were returning from Mile 12 where they had gone to buy goods.

Confirming the development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye, said the family members of the second victim came to the scene to carry her corpse.

“A multiple crashes occurred at Odo Iya Alaro located on the bridge linking Maryland and Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Lagos caused 2 fatalities. The incident occurred at about 0215hours.

“A commercial bus coming from mile 12 after early morning purchase wares by six women in the bus. It was revealed that the tipper truck lost control while at high speed and ran into the vehicles, thereby resulting in multiple accidents.

“Unfortunately, two Adults (one female and one male) were confirmed dead at the scene. The male adult was handed over to SEHMU at the scene while the female was taken by her immediate family. Several persons were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals. LASEMA, NEMA, LASTMA.”

