Two die during Lagos boat mishap

No fewer than two teenage passengers have been confirmed dead and four others rescued after a boat capsized in Isawo community, Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State.

The two deceased female passengers whose bodies were recovered inside the lagoon were identified as 18years old Misturat Okunbanjo, and 16years old Azeezat Amoo.

As gathered, they were among the six victims on board the capsized boat crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo where four others were rescued by emergency rescue team which includes the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The two bodies were recovered on Friday, barely 24 hours after the tragedy occurred by the emergency rescue team alongside the local divers from the water.

Sources disclosed that Okunbanjo died days after gaining admission into University of Ilorin with tution fees as well as registration concluded and was expected to leave Lagos this weekend for Kwara State.

He added that the deceased teenagers and others yesterday board a makeshift wooden canoe used by Ijaws divers capsized at Ishawo community.

The source, meanwhile, alleged that the state government rescue team arrived several minutes after the incident had occurred with the locals embarking on a search and rescue operations.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the accident was reported at 20:16 hours on yesterday, prompting the deployment of the Search and Rescue Crew from the Agency.

Adeseye stated that the crew collaborated with locals who were familiar with the terrain and despite the darkness, the search continued until late at night when it was suspended.

According to her, four of the six victims on board the capsized boat crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo were rescued.

“The crew resumed their efforts in the early hours of Friday to continue the search. Unfortunately, they recovered the bodies of two females, identified as Misturat Okunbanjo, 18, and Azeezat Amoo, 16. The recovery operation concluded at approximately 10:10 hours.

She, meanwhile, expressed regret over the suspected deceased victims, emphasizing the importance of avoiding unsafe acts around waterways and highlights ongoing efforts to educate and sensitize communities on measures to prevent such incidents.

