Two die during Kaduna Police, Shitte clash over Israeli-Palestinian war

At least two people are feared killed in the Kaduna state capital on Thursday as police operatives attempted to disperse the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shittes, during a protest over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war.

Pandemonium broke out following the alleged killing of two passers-by as security operatives tried to disperse the IMN members who were holding a procession along Waff Road in the Kaduna metropolis.

An eyewitness told Cnewsmen that the Shittes holding banners with the photograph of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, were marching towards the office of the National Human Rights Commission to submit a letter in support of the people of Gaza in Palestine when they were resisted by security operatives, and during the process, a commercial motorcyclist and another passer-by were reportedly killed.

Commenting on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mansir Hassan, blamed the IMN members for the crisis, accusing them of killing an innocent motorcycle operator, Sani Aliyu.

Hassan explained that the Shittes had unlawfully blocked the road during a protest, and refused motorists from passing.

He said upon the arrival of policemen to the scene, the Shittes who were armed with dangerous weapons including locally made guns, catapults, and arrows, opened fire on the police.

The police spokesman stated that two policemen were injured by the rampaging Shitte members who also shot a 40-year-old motorcycle operator, Sani Aliyu to death.

Hassan further disclosed that an investigation into the incident has commenced with a view to arresting and prosecuting those behind the crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

