Two die during farmers, herders clashes in Ekiti

The face-off between farmers and herdsmen in Ekiti State was reported to have been re-ignited in Isaba, Ikole Local Government Area when some farmers engaged the herders, resulting in the death of two persons and scores of others injured.

As gathered, the two casualties were identified as farmers protecting their land from been accessed by herders that engaged in open grazing the state.

The Ekiti Police Command spokesman, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, explained that the clash started after several minutes of argument from both parties.

Abutu, meanwhile disclosed that the command has deployed personnel to the community to restore peace and harmony, even as he disclosed that investigation has commenced towards unraveling reasons behind the unrest.