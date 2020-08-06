Two die during cultists clash in Anambra

At least two persons have been reportedly killed and property worth millions of Naira destroyed after cultists clashed in Awka, Anambra State, a development said to have raised tension in the area.

It was learnt that the victims were gunned down during a reprisal by members of a cult and that the ongoing clash between two rival-groups of cultists had been on for two weeks.

The two groups said to be involved in the faced off that had crippled commercial activities in the state were members of Ayes and Buccaneers and that the development had left residents scampering for safety.

One of the residents, who spoke with The Guild under anonymous condition, identified one of the victims as Ejiman, who was said to be a twin and that his twin brother escaped the attack.

The source said due to the ongoing fights between the groups, residents within the community have began vacating their homes and searching for another place of abode elsewhere as they feel unsafe with persistent fights among cultists.