Two die during cult clashes in Benue

Two people have been confirmed dead following a violent clash between rival cult groups in the Wadata area of Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, on Sunday.

The incident occurred near the riverside in Wadata, where the cult groups had reportedly gathered for a meeting.

According to Catherine Anene, the spokesperson for the Benue Police Command, the clash erupted when members of one cult group encountered a rival group at the riverside.

“Due to the police crackdown on cultism in the state, some cultists travelled to the riverside to hold a meeting. On getting there, they encountered a rival cult group, which led to a clash in which two people lost their lives,” Anene stated.

She added that five suspects had been arrested and promised to provide further details later.

However, earlier reports suggested a higher casualty figure, with four people reportedly killed and several others sustaining gunshot and axe injuries.

Eyewitnesses claim that the violence began on Sunday morning when a member of the Red Confraternity got into a heated argument with a member of the Black Confraternity, sparking a fight with the conflict quickly escalating, resulting in the deaths of two people at the riverside.

According to reports, the violence continued into the evening, with two more people killed in what appeared to be retaliatory attacks.

The clash is believed to be part of an ongoing battle for supremacy between the Red and Black confraternities in the area. The police have intensified efforts to curb cult-related violence, but the incident highlights the persistent challenge of cultism in the state.