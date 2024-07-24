Two die during clashes over Osun monarch stool

No fewer than two persons have been reported dead after the tussle over Araromi-Owu stool in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State took a new twist, with residents being forced to flee their homes.

Aside from the deceased residents, homes, cars, and other property worth millions of Naira were reported to have been set ablaze by the warring factions in the community.

It was learnt that the face-off that had caused panic within the community started as a mild disagreement between the ruling houses on the next eligible monarch-elect.

A resident in the community, Ismail Olaoye, yesterday, disclosed that mercenaries hired by the aggrieved party barricaded the access road with burn fire and also preventing the security operatives from gaining access.

It was also gathered that some hoodlums attacked a batch of security operatives deployed to the community inflicting injuries on some personnel.

Another resident, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that five persons have been killed in the crisis while houses and cars were set ablaze by the rampaging hoodlums on the ground that the monarch-designate for the community is not qualified.

“The aggrieved group is laying claim to the throne of the community when another person has been appointed and was in seclusion already. The source added that this sparked the violent protest for days before it degenerated into crisis”.

Confirming the incident, the Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said a mobile police force team has been deployed to the town along with special police unit to restore peace.