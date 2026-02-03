Two die during chieftaincy title fight in Cross River

Two persons have been killed and several houses razed following a violent chieftaincy dispute in Odot Uyi community, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The clash, which was triggered by a power tussle over the village headship, reportedly led to widespread arson and the destruction of a police post in the community.

A police source told our correspondent on Tuesday that the situation had already escalated before the arrival of security operatives. “As of about 4:50 p.m. on Monday, February 2, 2026, two persons had been killed, several houses were already on fire, and a police post in the community had been destroyed,” the source said.

According to the police, the crisis stemmed from allegations of conspiracy, murder, and arson arising from a factional dispute over the installation of a village head.

During a security operation in the area, tactical personnel of the Nigeria Police Force were deployed to restore order. One Ntia Okon Bassey, identified as the village head-elect, was arrested alongside another suspect, Okon Nyong.

It was further gathered that the clan head of the community fled the area and is currently on the run as investigations continue.

Residents alleged that two young men, Edem Ekpo Nyong, 30, and Ekpo Ekpo Nyong, 26, were murdered during the violence, while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. As of the time of filing this report, the victims’ bodies had yet to be recovered.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Command, Sunday Eitokpah, said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.

“The unfortunate incident did take place. Two suspects have been arrested, while another suspect, said to be a village head, is currently on the run,” Eitokpah said, adding that investigations had commenced to determine both the remote and immediate causes of the crisis.

He also noted that the community had been deserted following the violence, while security presence had been reinforced in the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.