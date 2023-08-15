Two die during auto crashes along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead during two auto crashes in the Ogun axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was learnt that victims of the accident that occurred on Tuesday during the early hours were all males.

The Spokesman, Ogun Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, disclosed that one of the crashes occurred at 12 midnight, around Heyden Petrol Station, involving two male adults.

She said the first crash involved an unidentified vehicle, describing it as a case of hit-and-run.

The FRSC Spokesman said the second road crash occurred at about 04:25am, around Toll gate on the Sagamu-Abeokuta route.

Okpe disclosed that the Mack tipper truck with number plate JBD483ZY involved in the crash was speeding, which she said led to loss of control.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was speeding, which led to loss of control and the vehicle crashed.

“Two male adults were involved. One was killed and the other unhurt. The corpse was deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu,” Okpe added.

She quoted the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, to have described the crashes as avoidable if caution was considered and simple traffic rules obeyed.

Uga sympathised with the families of the victims and advised the motoring public to put safety first when using the road.

