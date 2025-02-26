27.4 C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Two die during Army, kidnappers clash in Plateau

By Awoniyi Ademide

Two kidnappers have been reported dead after engaging in a gun duel with the Nigerian Army personnel deployed to Operation Safe Haven in Gindiri, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

They clash that claimed their lives occurred after the gunmen abducted a mother and her daughter in Gindiri, a development that attracted the Army personnel who trailed the kidnappers to an outskirts of the town before the engagement commenced.

Upon citing the army, the kidnappers were reported to have shot at the Army who responded immediately with gunshots that neutralized two of the gunmen and injure another, who was captured.

After the gun battle between the Army and the kidnappers, the kidnapped mother and daughter were rescued with none of them sustaining injuries.

As gathered, the clash unfolded around 8:30 p.m yesterday, after which the mother and child were treated at Jos University Teaching Hospital’s Gindiri branch and safely returned to their loved ones.

Following the gun battle and the killing of the kidnappers, the Military has intensified patrol around the town to enhance security and ease community fears in the wake of the incident.

