Report on Interest
under logo

INEC threatens to blacklist parties staging violent…

The Guild

FG may suspend WhatsApp, Facebook, others over national…

The Guild

Nigerian troops kill Kankara schoolboys abductor after…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

Two die during Army, Boko Haram clashes inside Borno villages

By News Desk

By The Guild

Two Boko Haram terrorists were reported to have died during a gun battle with the Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

As gathered, the clashes, which led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, occurred during the Nigerian Army troops’ clearance operations along Damasak to Kukawa road in the state.

On Wednesday, The Guild learnt that the clash that led to the two terrorists’ death occurred yesterday inside Walada village where the terrorists had been hiding.

Sources disclosed that other terrorists, who sustained gunshot wounds during the clashes, escaped from the scene to avoid being arrested by the Army.

They added: “The troops recovered 2 Ak 47 rifles, 3 magazines, 29 rounds of 7.62 MM ammunition, and other sundry items”.

The Guild 10388 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: