Two die during Army, Boko Haram clashes inside Borno villages

Two Boko Haram terrorists were reported to have died during a gun battle with the Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

As gathered, the clashes, which led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, occurred during the Nigerian Army troops’ clearance operations along Damasak to Kukawa road in the state.

On Wednesday, The Guild learnt that the clash that led to the two terrorists’ death occurred yesterday inside Walada village where the terrorists had been hiding.

Sources disclosed that other terrorists, who sustained gunshot wounds during the clashes, escaped from the scene to avoid being arrested by the Army.

They added: “The troops recovered 2 Ak 47 rifles, 3 magazines, 29 rounds of 7.62 MM ammunition, and other sundry items”.

