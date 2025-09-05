Two die during Army, Boko Haram clashes in Katsina

Two members of the Boko Haram group have been reported dead, and scores of others sustained varying degrees of gunshot wounds after clashing with soldiers deployed by the Nigerian Army to Katsina State.

The encounter, described by a military insider as “intense and decisive,” was said to have unfolded during a special counter-terror mission targeting armed elements in the state.

According to a source familiar with the operation, soldiers with exceptional skills were deployed alongside strike units to flush out insurgents believed to be regrouping in the area after the attacks on worship centres in the state.

Despite difficult terrain slowing the advance of armoured vehicles, the soldiers pushed forward on foot, engaging the terrorists in close combat.

The clash was said to have occurred yesterday at Malali Bridge in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State during a sweep under Operation FANSAN YANMA.

Troops from the 17 Brigade Strike Group, backed by special forces, reportedly overpowered the insurgents after hours of gunfire.

The military official confirmed that two Boko Haram members were killed and a motorcycle believed to have been used by the attackers was recovered at the scene.

“Our men fought bravely under very challenging conditions,” the military officer who asked not to be named told The Guild.

The source added that the mission was critical in ensuring the safety of the surrounding communities of the battle group.

However, residents in nearby communities have since expressed relief over the operation, describing it as a much-needed intervention amid rising concerns about terrorist activity in the area.

The Nigerian Army has urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to help sustain the gains made by the latest offensive.