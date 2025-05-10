Two die, dozens injured during traders clash in Ondo

A tragic auto crash at the bustling Arakale Market area in Akure on Friday has left two people dead and several others injured, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The fatal accident occurred at the Provision Line section of the market, a crowded commercial spot frequented by traders and commuters. According to eyewitnesses, the driver of a private blue vehicle lost control while descending from the NEPA Road axis and ploughed into unsuspecting pedestrians and shop owners.

Eyewitnesses at the scene allege that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. “It was like a scene from a movie,” said a popular commercial motorcyclist known as Bobo, who narrowly escaped the crash. “The car was speeding from the NEPA side, and before we knew it, it hit people. You could smell alcohol strongly on the driver — he looked completely dazed.”

Victims of the crash include an ice cream vendor who died on the spot and several commercial motorcyclists whose stalls and motorcycles were destroyed in the accident. Bobo, who was visibly shaken, confirmed that his motorcycle was completely wrecked in the incident.

While many residents attribute the crash to drunken driving, others at the scene speculated that the vehicle may have suffered brake failure. The chaotic aftermath drew a large crowd of sympathisers, many of whom expressed anger at the increasing rate of reckless driving in the area.

The corpses of the deceased were conveyed to the State Specialist Hospital morgue in Akure, while the injured victims were rushed to various hospitals across the city for urgent medical attention. Authorities have yet to release an official statement, but investigations are expected to commence immediately.