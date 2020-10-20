Two die, dozens injure during police station attack in Oyo

No fewer than two persons were said to have died and several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when hoodlums attacked a Police station in Oyo State during ongoing protest for the reform of Nigerian Police.

As gathered, the dozens of thugs, who were said to be venting their anger against the law enforcement agency, attacked the police station at Ojoo in Ibadan on Tuesday and set it ablaze.

It was learnt that the hoodlums joined the protesters codenamed EndSARS, to mount roadblocks on major roads linking the state secretariat to other parts of town preventing vehicular movement in that axis.

An eyewitness narrated that hours after the protests started, the hoodlums allegedly stormed the police station, set it ablaze, and where lifting public facilities within the premises

The protest at the Agodi end of the state was said to be peaceful except at the Ojoo end of the Lagos/ Ibadan road where there was a face-off between security operatives and the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident, the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed that members of Operation Burst, a law enforcement formation have been deployed to prevent a future occurrence in the state.

Makinde added that the personnel have been deployed to major hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy across the metropolis.

The governor, in a broadcast minutes after the actions, reiterated his commitment towards entrenching the tenets of democratic systems in the state.

According to him, the members of the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest. But we cannot allow persons with ulterior motives to hijack the protests.

Also, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, noted that some disgruntled elements attacked the police station disguising themselves as part of the protesters.