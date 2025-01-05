Two die, dozens injure after tanker explosion in Delta

At least two persons have been confirmed dead and many others sustained injuries after a petrol tanker exploded in Agbor town, Ika Local Government Area of Delta state.

As gathered, the tanker exploded near the Orogodo River along the old Lagos Asaba expressway after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

It was learnt that the explosion that gutted few buildings including commercial banks structures.meters away from a First Bank branch along the ever-busy Old Lagos/Asaba Road.

According to residents, the inferno engulfed vehicles, houses, and business premises, leaving charred remains of victims at the scene.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson for Delta Command, Bright Edafe, added that the fire affected two other vehicles and buildings belonging to First Bank and Access Bank branches in the area.

“Two deaths were recorded so far. First Bank and Access Bank were touched by the fire, and two vehicles were burnt,” Edafe said.

“The incident happened close to Orogodo River along old Lagos Asaba Express Road.”

Reacting to the incident, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori expressed deep sorrow, saying four persons were killed while three others sustained injuries.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the incident as horrifying and extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“It is with a heavy heart that I commiserate with the people of Ika South Local Government and the affected families. This tragic incident is deeply saddening. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones at this difficult time,” the statement read.

“I have instructed the relevant agencies to move swiftly in providing the necessary support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. We will ensure that the injured receive the best possible care and that families who lost loved ones are supported during this difficult time.”

The governor also commended the Delta State Fire Service, local residents, and security agencies for their prompt response in containing the inferno and assisting the victims.

“I appreciate the swift response of our fire service, security agencies, and the good people of Ika South who rallied to put out the fire and support the victims. Your selflessness and courage in the face of such a disaster are commendable,” Oborevwori said.