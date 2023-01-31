Two die after tanker crush mini-buses in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been reported to have died and four others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a tanker crush atleast three commercial tricycles popularly called Keke Napep in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State.
Among these two accident victims was a tricycle operator who owns one of the affected tricycles with number plates LSD 83 QM, AKD 690 QK, and AKL 87 QF.
The Guild gathered that the accident occurred around 12:30 pm on Tuesday with the tanker fully with number plate JJJ 125 and loaded with content before it experienced a brake failure around Ikotun market.
It was learnt that the accident occurred on the Ikotun-Ejigbo road around the Synagogue Church premises as the truck approached the popular Ikotun market.
