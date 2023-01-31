Two die after tanker crush mini-buses in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been reported to have died and four others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a tanker crush atleast three commercial tricycles popularly called Keke Napep in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State.

Among these two accident victims was a tricycle operator who owns one of the affected tricycles with number plates LSD 83 QM, AKD 690 QK, and AKL 87 QF.

The Guild gathered that the accident occurred around 12:30 pm on Tuesday with the tanker fully with number plate JJJ 125 and loaded with content before it experienced a brake failure around Ikotun market.

It was learnt that the accident occurred on the Ikotun-Ejigbo road around the Synagogue Church premises as the truck approached the popular Ikotun market.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, who confirmed the casualities, however warned tanker owners and drivers to always ensure that their trucks are properly checked and in good conditions before embarking on any journey.

Oreagba, in a statement released by LASTMA’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that the rescued victims have been handed over to Policemen from Ikotun Police Station who took them to General Hospital for treatment.

“And the driver of one of the mini commercial bus (tricycle) with one passenger died instantly. Those four (4) rescued accident victims by Lastma personnel were 2 pregnant women and 2 children. According to the statement, the accident which occurred around 12:30 pm today involved a fully loaded container truck (JJJ 125) and 4 mini commercial buses (tricycles) with registration nos (LSD 83 QM), (AKD 690 QK) & (AKL 87 QF).

“The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) immediately moved the tanker with those crushed tricycles to Ikotun Police Station

“Other emergency responders including the Nigerian Policemen from Ikotun Police Station were at the scene of the accident”, it added.

