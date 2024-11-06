Two die after police, hoodlum clash in Delta

Two hoodlums have been pronounced dead by medical experts after a fierce clash with police officers during an operation in Delta State



As gathered, the clash ensued when the suspects ambushed officers conducting a manhunt, leading to a confrontation at their hideout along the Ewheru-Patani Road in Ughelli LGA.



According to the Public Relations Officer, to Delta Police Command, Edafe Bright, the suspects sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital but were confirmed dead later on.



Additionally, he noted that preliminary investigations by the enforcement agency revealed that the suspects were allegedly responsible for terrorizing and killing residents in the area.



Bright disclosed this in a statement shared through the agency’s official social media handle on Wednesday while stating that various forms of ammunition were recovered during the operation.



He said, “On 28/10/2024 at about 1948hrs Operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team ( CP – SAT ) stormed a criminal hideout along Ewheru – Patani Road In Ughellli LGA, during the operation, they were ambushed by the suspected hoodlums, the team engaged them in a fierce gun duel during which two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries”



” One Beretta Pistol loaded with two(2) rounds of live ammunition, and one AK-47 rifle loaded with six(6) rounds of live ammunition were recovered. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly responsible for terrorizing Warri – Sapele road, Masogar axis some killings in Oghara and Ughelli”



“The injured suspects were taken to General Hospital Ughelli for medical attention but were later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Investigation is ongoing”.