Two die after gunmen attack Abia Police station

At least two people have been reported to have died after gunmen attacked Nigerian Police Force (NPF) facility at Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Those killed during the early hours of Monday’s attack have been identified to be police personnel attached to the division and that the slain officers were two males.

It was gathered the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the nearby morgue and that plans are been concluded for proper briefing by the state’s police command.

As learnt, the gunmen stormed the police facility in a gestapo style, razed down the station, and burnt some vehicles parked in the compound.

Details shortly…

