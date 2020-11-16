Two die, 17 passengers regain freedom from abductors in Kaduna

Two persons were said to have died and 17 passengers abducted by kidnappers along the Kaduna-Abuja road regain freedom following intervention of Nigerian Army troops deployed to the axis.

The two victims were identified by the passengers to be the driver and another passenger who sat beside the driver before the kidnappers attacked the bus with number plate Kaduna: MKA-151.

It was learnt that the kidnappers launched attack on the commercial bus, shooting sporadically at it, forcing the driver to halt the journey at the Akilubu-Gidan Busa end of the Kaduna-Abuja road 4pm yesterday.

The Guild gathered that during the attack, the kidnappers were reported to have selected nine of the passengers for abduction before the military personnel were alerted.

Confirming their rescue by military personnel under Operation Thunder Strike, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the military personnel under Operation Thunder Strike engaged the gunmen and rescued the nine abductees.

Aruwan, who confirmed that the two causalities were in the bus, stated that the situation could have been worse if not that the military personnel intervene to halt the gunmen operations.

He said: “The troops immediately mobilized and engaged the bandits in a firefight and in the process rescued nine persons kidnapped who later rejoined their colleagues after their rescue and a head count”.