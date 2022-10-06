Two die, 12 vehicles burnt during tanker explosion on Lagos-Abeokuta Exp.

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and three others injured during a tanker explosion on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Aside from that, at least 12 vehicles including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), were said to have been destroyed during the inferno that occurred around Ilo Awela community, a border community between Lagos and Ogun states.

Breakdown automobiles were one Tanker truck, a commercial yellow LT bus, four commercial tricycles, four motorcycles, and three commercial Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) luxurious buses.

As gathered, the accident occurred in the early hours on Thursday at about 1: 30 am when the residents still sleeping in their homes.

The Director, Lagos State fire services, Margaret Adeseye, and Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the death toll to newsmen.

Adeseye, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the firemen from Agege and Alausa stations recovered two male bodies which were 45 and 38 years old respectively.

According to the statement, “The fire incident resulted from a trailer tanker travelling to Abeokuta, Ogun State with unidentified registration number ladened with 33,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit which reportedly lost control and upturned while ascending and immediately burst to flame involving three Lagbus (red buses), a Volkswagen commercial bus, some motorcycles known as okada and five tricycles parked at about 300 metres away from the scene. The Fire spread also affected some makeshifts and containerized shops along the road.

“The alert received at 01:43 hours, Thursday had the Agege Fire Station for first response before backup by Alausa and Ikeja Fire Stations respectively. The fire was extinguished at about 03:59 hours before the second phase of recovery”.

Okpe said: “FRSC carried out a rescue operation at about 1:30 am Thursday morning involving a Tanker laden with PMS while ascending Ilo Awela slope adjoining Abeokuta– Lagos section of the expressway, fell and went into flame. Okpe said: “FRSC carried out a rescue operation at about 1:30 am Thursday morning involving a Tanker laden with PMS while ascending Ilo Awela slope adjoining Abeokuta– Lagos section of the expressway, fell and went into flame. “Men of the fire service were contacted immediately and the area was cordoned to prevent a secondary crash. As of 4: 05 am, a total of 12 vehicles were involved. They comprised of three luxurious buses, four tricycles, three motorcycles, one yellow bus, and a tanker”. “A total of three persons were rescued to Ota General hospital; two male adults and only a female adult were seriously burnt. Two bodies burnt beyond recognition have been evacuated from the scene.” The public education officer added that the accident was caused as a result of a suspected mechanical deficiency.

