Two die, 12 vehicles burnt during tanker explosion on Lagos-Abeokuta Exp.

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and three others injured during a tanker explosion on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.
Aside from that, at least 12 vehicles including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), were said to have been destroyed during the inferno that occurred around Ilo Awela community, a border community between Lagos and Ogun states.
As gathered, the accident occurred in the early hours on Thursday at about 1: 30 am when the residents still sleeping in their homes.
According to the statement, “The fire incident resulted from a trailer tanker travelling to Abeokuta, Ogun State with unidentified registration number ladened with 33,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit which reportedly lost control and upturned while ascending and immediately burst to flame involving three Lagbus (red buses), a Volkswagen commercial bus, some motorcycles known as okada and five tricycles parked at about 300 metres away from the scene. The Fire spread also affected some makeshifts and containerized shops along the road.
“The alert received at 01:43 hours, Thursday had the Agege Fire Station for first response before backup by Alausa and Ikeja Fire Stations respectively. The fire was extinguished at about 03:59 hours before the second phase of recovery”.
