Two die, 10 missing after gunmen attack FRSC officials in Nasarawa 

No fewer than two persons have reportedly died, eight injured and ten others missing after some unknown gunmen attack officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the FRSC personnel were traveling from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi when they were reportedly attacked by gunmen who are suspected to be kidnappers at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege between Adoka, Nasarawa state yesterday’s morning.

The Guild also learnt that the officers attacked by the gunmen at about 8 am on Monday morning were 26 in number and travelling in two buses for the said training in Nasarawa.

Confirming the incident, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said that relevant authorities have been notified and that investigation are being carried out to unravel those behind the attack and ensure prompt rescue of missing officers.

Through a statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi explained that while one personnel die at the spot of the attack, another died in the hospital while four others sustained varying degress of injuries.

“One of the officers in the vehicle conveying the staff of the Corps reportedly died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured, 8 escaped unhurt, ten unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants.

“The incident has been reported to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing,” the statement said.

Oyeyemi, however, assured that the Corps would work closely with relevant security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and justice was served while the missing personnel are found.