Two cultists die in Benue cult clash

Two suspected cultists have been confirmed dead after rival groups engaged in a bloody confrontation in Jato Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving several others injured.

It was gathered that the victims died before security operatives arrived at the scene to restore law and order, an intervention that later led to the arrest of eight suspected members from both groups.

Those arrested were identified as Mvaater Adebo, Pineter Akurayati, Daniel Ese, Samuel Kwaghzer, Isaac Iorapul, Terungwa Tertese, Aondonenge Aper, and Ternenge Aondokura.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the incident on Thursday through its spokesperson, Udeme Edet, who disclosed that the violence stemmed from a fierce clash between members of the Red and Black confraternities.

The confrontation resulted in the deaths of two male persons, while other victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

According to Edet, items recovered from the scene included one locally fabricated pistol, one expended cartridge, two axes, two machetes, and a bag containing charms.

The police spokesperson further noted that security teams are still searching for additional suspects who fled during the Jato Aka clash, adding that tactical units have been deployed to surrounding communities to track suspects believed to be on the run with gunshot wounds.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, reassured the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged residents to provide credible information to support ongoing security operations.

The command also recalled its intensified anti-cultism campaign, noting that four suspected cultists were arrested in Gboko last week after a similar confrontation claimed two lives.