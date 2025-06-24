Two Cross Rivers residents die during clashes over land

A violent clash between residents of Iso Bendeghe and the neighbouring Boje community in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State has reportedly claimed the lives of two villagers.

The incident, which occurred on a disputed piece of farmland, is believed to be the latest escalation in a long-standing land dispute between the two communities.

An eyewitness, who spoke to The Guild on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the victims were attacked while working on their farms.

“Two persons were killed, while three others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility,” the source disclosed.

Residents are calling on the government and security agencies to intervene promptly to prevent further violence.

Efforts to obtain official reactions were unsuccessful, as the Chairman of Boki Local Government Area, Eti-Eka Beatrice, declined to comment and abruptly ended the call when contacted.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olusegun Omosanyin, did not respond to calls or messages, while efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbor, were unsuccessful as her line remained continuously busy.