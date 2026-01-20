Two Cross River men die during fight over plantain

Tragedy struck Akpap-Okoyong community in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State when a disagreement over a bunch of plantain escalated into a deadly confrontation, leaving two young men dead.

As gathered, the clash began after one of the men discovered that a bunch of plantain had gone missing from his farm.

The situation reportedly intensified when a resident allegedly informed him that the other victim had been seen earlier coming from the direction of the farm with the plantain.

An eyewitness, identified as Ete Mma, told journalists on Tuesday that the confrontation quickly turned violent, with both men inflicting machete wounds on each other.

“They were both badly injured before people could intervene. They were rushed to a nearby health centre,” the source said.

Despite efforts to save them, the two men were later confirmed dead, reportedly due to the severity of their injuries and the limited medical facilities at the health centre.

The Cross River State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that the victims attacked each other with machetes during the heated dispute.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Eitokpah, the Command said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the clash.

The police have urged residents to resolve disputes peacefully and to report conflicts to community leaders or security agencies to prevent avoidable loss of life.