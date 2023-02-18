Two cousins in Ogun police net after killing tricycle rider 

The Ogun Police Command has arrested two cousins, 34years old Damilola Famoriyo and 31years old Akinbayo Abiodun, for allegedly killing a tricycle rider, Amos Oyemechi, in Ijebu-ode.

It was learnt that the cousins had attacked the deceased, dispossessing him of the tricycle and killed him as well as dumping his corpse at a riverbank in Agoro Community.

The Police confirmed the suspects’ arrest on Saturday through a statement made available to newsmen by the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

As gathered, the suspects were arrested barely two months after they allegedly committed the crime by the Policemen attached to Obalende divisional headquarters in Ijebu Ode.

The division was informed on the 13th of December 2022, that a dead body which was later identified as that of a tricycle rider was found on the riverbank at Agoro area of Ijebu Ode.

Upon the information, the DPO Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, led detectives to the scene, where it was discovered that the deceased was macheted to death after which his tricycle was taken away.

The DPO was said to have detailed the division’s Crack team to embark on a technical and Forensic Investigation of the incident in order to unravel those behind the devilish act.

Their efforts yielded positive result on the 9th of February 2023, when one of the suspects, Damilola Famoriyo, who resides at New site, Awosan Fakale axis of Ikorodu in Lagos State was arrested with the deceased’s phone.

His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, who is also his cousin, Akinbayo Emmanuel Abiodun of Road 1, Block A, Maya Ikorodu Lagos State.

On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime. In their statements, they confessed been a 2-man syndicate who specialized in snatching motorcycles and tricycles. They confessed further that they always carry out their robbery operation in Ijebu ode and its environs.

According to them, on the 13th of December 2022, they lured the victim Amos Oyemechi Chuckwuka to carry their farm products from Agoro area to the town, and they agreed on a price. But on getting to Agoro/Ikangba road, they stopped him and snatched the tricycle from him.

It was when the deceased tried to struggle with them that they macheted him to death and dragged his corpse to the riverbank where they dumped him.

They informed the police further that they have snatched up to eight tricycles in Ijebu ode area, and that their standby buyers are residing at Ikorodu in Lagos State.

Recovered from them were two phones of the deceased as well as the cutlass they used to kill him.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

