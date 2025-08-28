Two clerics fight publicly over money in Cross River

Passengers in Calabar, Cross River State, witnessed a drama after two self-acclaimed clerics engaged in a fight publicly over who owns the money received from a traveller in the state.

The incident, which left many travellers stunned, has raised questions about the conduct and sincerity of some roadside preachers who often minister at motor parks and later solicit cash from commuters.

The clash happened on Thursday at the Bekwarra Motor Park, Etta-Agbor area of Calabar Municipality, where both men attempted to preach to passengers boarding commercial vehicles.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the altercation started after a young preacher confronted the elderly colleague, accusing him of taking over his “slot” to address travellers.

The matters further escalated after money was allegedly offered by a passenger and each cleric laid claim to it.

“One of them had just finished preaching to passengers when the other man showed up, claiming it was his turn. Before we knew it, they started exchanging words,” an eyewitness, Inah Adie, told the guild.

According to him, the quarrel degenerated when the elderly preacher accused the younger one of being “the devil’s incarnate,” a remark that triggered shoving and blows between both men.

Adie added, “The younger preacher, dressed in a starched white shirt and black trousers, pushed the older man aside and continued his sermon. But when I asked him if he was preaching to save souls or to fill his stomach, he abandoned the bus and left angrily.”

Some commercial drivers who spoke with the guild alleged that many of the preachers who minister at motor parks usually demand or expect money from travellers after their prayers.

When our reporter tried to get reactions from the authorities of the park, he was told to leave the premises.