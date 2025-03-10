Two Chinese bag 2yrs jail terms over illegal mining in Kwara

The Federal High Court in Ilorin, has sentenced two Chinese nationals, Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, to two years jail terms for engaging in illegal mining and sale of solid minerals in Kwara State.

The two Chinese nationals were convicted along with their company, Crius Chemical Nigeria after been found guilty of the crime committed in the country.

They were prosecuted on a one-count charge, bordering on dealing with illegal solid minerals mining before Justice Abimbola Awogboro after their arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge leveled against the convicts by the EFCC reads: “That you, Yang Chao, Wu Shan Chuan, and Crius Chemical Nigeria Limited, sometime in March 2024, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, engaged in dealing with minerals without lawful authority, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 134(b) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.”

They pleaded “guilty” when it was read to them, following which EFCC counsel, Sesan Ola reviewed the facts of the case through a witness, an operative of the Commission, who tendered the defendants’ extra-judicial statements, a report from the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, and the defendants’ passports, all of which were admitted in evidence.

Satisfied that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts, Justice Awogboro, found the defendants guilty and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each as stipulated by the law.

In the statement released on Monday by the EFCC, the judge further directed the convicts to pay N1 million fine respectively; it was also extended to the company.

In addition to their sentences, the convicts are to remit the sum of

N14million in royalties to the federal government while all solid minerals found in the premises of the company, located at No. 1, Idi Ope Road, along Ogunmakin-Odede Road, Omi, Ogun State where forfeited to the federal government