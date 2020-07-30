Two children, three others die after bomb explosion in Borno

At least five persons have been confirmed dead and dozens of others injured after triple bomb explosions rocked Maiduguri, Borno State barely 24 hours after the governor, Babagana Zulum’s convoy was attacked by insurgents.

The explosion, which sound enveloped the metropolis killed a father, his son, and three others, occurred on Thursday evening while residents of Custom community, a densely populated part of the town, were preparing for tomorrow’s Eid celebration.

While the explosives were not person-borne, it was gathered that the first explosion occurred at a shop and killed a furniture maker and his son while the second exploded in a house at Gwange area and killed a child and a goat in the premises.

As gathered, two other persons were struck during the blast at the third location, bringing the total number of casualties recorded in the state to five.

Officials of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have evacuated the bodies of the victims from the scenes of the blasts.

Confirming the tragedy, Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Mohammed Ndatsu, who hinted the insurgents perpetrated the attack, stated that except for bomb experts, no one can determine what the explosives were.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Khalifa Ibrahim, has visited the scenes of the blasts for an on the spot assessment.

It would be recalled that the governor escaped an insurgent attack in Baga after his convoy was attacked but escaped after his security aides engaged the gunmen in a fierce battle.

Speaking after the attack, Zulum expressed his disappointment with military’s inability to rid Baga and environs of insurgents, accusing the Nigerian Army of sabotaging the government’s counter-terrorism and rebuilding efforts.

The governor who seemed convinced, alleged that the attack was carried out by the military in trying to dissuade him from gaining entrance into the fishing town.