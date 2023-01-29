Two children, seven others die during auto crash in Lagos

No fewer than two children and seven adults were reported to have died after a container fell on a commercial bus in Surulere Local Government, Lagos State.

Of the seven others whose body were recovered at the accident scene on Ojuelegba bridge were four males and three females while the two children include a male and female.

Meanwhile, the emergency officials were able to rescue a female passenger from the bus after extricating the bus which was already been compressed by the container weight.

The woman who has since been rushed to the Burns and Trauma centre in Gbagada General Hospital for adequate medical care, was removed after several minutes by the emergency officials including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the State’s fire service, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and others.

