Two children, eight other passengers die during boat mishap in Japan

No fewer than ten passengers have been found dead after they were declared missing when a tour boat suddenly capsized in Japan.

The boat was said to have gone missing with 26 people on board during a cruise off the main northern island of Hokkaido in the country.

Confirming the incident on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen, the coast guard disclosed that there were 24 passengers on board and that out of the 10 deceased people, seven were men and three were women.

However, the coast guard said that it was yet to ascertained what was responsible for the boat accident and that none of the company officials was available for comment at the company.

“There were 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members on board. Just a few minutes in that sort of water would start clouding your consciousness.” he said.

As gathered, Authorities were using aircraft and patrol boats, including seven ships, three airplanes and four helicopters from the coast guard, to search for the passengers and crew of the “Kazu I” after it ran into trouble off Shiretoko peninsula, famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline.

