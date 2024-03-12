Two children die during Borno IDP camp fire disaster

No fewer than two children were reported to have burn to death during a fire disaster inside Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Borno State.

Aside from the two children, many IDPs sustained varying degrees of injuries during the inferno that occurred inside Muna IDP camp in the Muna area of the North-Eastern state.

The tragedy that claimed lives of the two children was said to have occurred on Tuesday morning when the IDPs were preparing for eat and commence fasting for the day.

Efforts to get the Borno Police Command spokesman and the state government proved abortive

Borno has been ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade which has left thousands dead and displaced many people.