Two children die during boat mishap in Niger

Two children have been confirmed dead while two others sustained various degrees of burns when a boat mishap occurred in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

As gathered, the boat engine caught fire midway into the journey due to a mechanical failure that ignited a fire which was inflamed by a gallon of petrol stored by the captain inside the vessel that was conveying over 100 passengers.

The State Governor, Mohammed Bago, who confirmed the casualties figure on Saturday, expressed shock over the death of two people in a boat that was gutted by fire in Katcha, the headquarters of Katcha local government area of the State.

Bago in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as terrible and painful, just as he observed that negative incidences around water transportation, leading to loss of lives in riverine communities in the State, is becoming too frequent

While directing the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to urgently do the needful and take proactive measures to halt the ugly trend, he commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident and prayed to God to repose the souls of the departed as well as grant quick recovery to those injured.

The Overseeing Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Salihu Garba, disclosed that the boat was conveying over 100 passengers and goods worth millions of Naira.

Garba, who narrated the incident occurred at about 6pm yesterday, disclosed that the victims were from Danbo community in Kogi State.

Garba added that the passengers were on their way back from Katcha market when the incident occurred.

