Two children die, dozens injured in Gombe Eid ground stampede

A devastating stampede at the Gombe main Eid Ground claimed the lives of two children dead and left dozen injured as worshippers rushed to exit after prayer.

The victims, Aisha Salisu and Maryam Gwani, both four years old, succumbed to their injuries at a medical centre while receiving treatment after being trampled during the chaos.

It was learnt that before the stampede, thousand of people particularly women and children had gathered at the prayer ground to observe the Eid celebration which marked the end to the Muslims 30-days fasting.

In a statement released by the Public Relations Officers to the Gombe State Police Command, Buhari Abdullahi, it was revealed that 22 persons were severely affected by the incident.

According to Buhari, “A swift response was made as ambulances from the Gombe State Government House quickly evacuated 15 victims to Zainab Bulkachuwa Hospital, while seven others were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, for medical treatment”.

Highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols at large religious gatherings, officials attributed the devastating stampede to inadequate exit routes, stressing that insufficient access points contributed significantly to the tragic incident.

“The Command advises the managers of the Eid Grounds to ensure that all entrance and exit gates are open to allow for smooth movement of worshippers, particularly after prayers,” Abdullahi stated.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has pledged to cover the medical bills of all those receiving treatment, providing much-needed relief to the victims and their families.

Yahaya also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, while also urging event organizers to implement more effective crowd control measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.