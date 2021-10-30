JUST IN: Two children, 15 others escape death during boat mishap in Lagos

Atleast two children and 15 adults passengers have been reported to have escaped death when a commercial boat, GT Water Line 4, capsized on Lagos State waterways.
As gathered, the boat capsized barely 20 minutes after taking off from Ebute-Ero jetty in Lagos Island axis of the state enroute Ikorodu terminal.
The Guild learnt that ill-fated boat left the Lagos-Island jetty at about 5.15 pm with 17 passengers onboard including 14 males and 3 females and with their life jackets which was greatly responsible for safe rescue of all onboard by the Lagos state waterways Authority (LASWA).
Confirming the mishap, the General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, attributed the success recorded in the rescue operations to the strict adherence to safety by passengers onboard.
Emmanuel said: “The boat and it’s captain have been taken to custody for further investigation to unravel the cause of the accident and necessary actions.
“To forestall recurrence of such incident LASWA has once again warned all boat operators to always adhere strictly to safety measures while advising all waterways users to ensure the use of life jackets at all time when boarding a boat”, he added.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.