JUST IN: Two children, 15 others escape death during boat mishap in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Atleast two children and 15 adults passengers have been reported to have escaped death when a commercial boat, GT Water Line 4, capsized on Lagos State waterways.
As gathered, the boat capsized barely 20 minutes after taking off from Ebute-Ero jetty in Lagos Island axis of the state enroute Ikorodu terminal.

 

The Guild learnt that ill-fated boat left the Lagos-Island jetty at about 5.15 pm with 17 passengers onboard including 14 males and 3 females and  with their life jackets which was greatly responsible for safe rescue of all onboard by the Lagos state waterways Authority (LASWA).
Confirming the mishap, the General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, attributed the success recorded in the rescue operations to the strict adherence to safety by passengers onboard.
Emmanuel said: “The boat and it’s captain have been taken to custody for further investigation to unravel the cause of the accident and necessary actions.
“To forestall recurrence of such incident LASWA has once again warned all boat operators to always adhere strictly to safety measures while advising all waterways users to ensure the use of life jackets at all time when boarding a boat”, he added.
