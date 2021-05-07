Two businessmen die during Customs, smuggler renewed face-off in Ogun

No fewer than two businessmen were reported to have died and scores sustained varied degrees of injury after the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Command accompanied by military personnel clashed with a gang of smugglers and cohorts.

Aside from the deceased, four customs operatives, one soldier, and five civilians assisting in evacuation were reported to have sustained gunshot injuries, while one of the gangs, Taiye Kujo responsible for the attack was arrested by the law enforcement agency.

Confirming the attack, the Command’s spokesperson, DSC Hammed Oloyede, stated that the incident resulted from an attack on the Customs’ patrol team by smugglers and cohorts on 6th May 2021.

Oloyede said that the “diehard smugglers aided by unscrupulous elements and hoodlums in their numbers and armed with sophisticated weapons shot and attacked the patrol team” to prevent the evacuation of the contraband Three Hundred and Twenty (320) 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“Unfortunately, during the attack, four customs operatives, one soldier, and five civilians assisting in evacuation sustained gunshot injuries.”

Oloyede, however, said the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for proper medical attention, adding that they were responding to treatment.

The Command’s Comptroller, Peter Kolo, through a statement released by the spokesman on Friday, appealed to the Traditional Rulers and community leaders to warn their subjects to desist from smuggling activities and attack on security operative as anyone caught shall be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Kolo also “assured the general public that the renewed hostilities by armed smugglers will not deter Officers and Men from discharging their statutory responsibility.”

