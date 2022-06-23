Two brothers die during autocrash on Lagos-Badagry exp.

Two brothers have been confirmed dead while two others were left with varying degrees of injuries after a fatal accident on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

They were returning from Alaba market with six 30-litres jerry cans of petrol which they were taking to neighbouring Benin Republic, when the accident happened.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Unit Commander, Badagry Command, of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sulaiman Taiwo, said that the accident involved a Nissan Car in which the brothers were travelling and a Mitsubishi Jeep.

He disclosed that two other persons who survived in the accident are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Badagry.

He said that the driver of the Nissan car must have been over speeding and lost control before hitting the Mitsubishi.

“The driver of the Nissan car manoeuvred it to the other side of the road and hit a pillar resulting in an explosion. The car was loaded with unknown quantity of petrol.

“The two brothers were roasted in the inferno while FRSC’s operatives rescued the two injured occupants of the Mitsubishi who were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for treatment,’’ he said.

Taiwo further said that FRSC’s operatives had been deployed to the accident area to warn motorists to reduce speed as the area is particularly dangerous.

According to a family source, the two deceased victims, of the same father were burnt beyond recognition by fire as a result of petrol in their car.

“Unfortunately, two of them have pregnant wives,’’ he said.

As gathered, on Feb.1, four passengers were killed and some shops destroyed by fire at the same spot when a tipper loaded with sand ran into a Mazda bus.

