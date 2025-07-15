Two Borno teenagers regain freedom from Boko Haram den

Two teenage boys, Ayuba Ishaku and Yakubu Haruna, have regained their freedom after spending four harrowing years in the hands of Boko Haram terrorists.

Their escape followed years of captivity in one of the insurgent’s remote camps, where they endured harsh treatment and were separated from their families.

As gathered, the two boys, both aged 13, staged a daring escape at midnight while most of the insurgents had left the camp for an operation, giving the minors a rare opportunity to flee.

They were said to have arrived safely at the ITE Divisional Police Headquarters in Maiduguri on July 12, where they reported their escape and were immediately taken into protective custody.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Borno State Police Command spokesperson, Nahum Daso, confirmed the escape and said the boys were originally abducted during a violent Boko Haram raid on Mandaragrau village in Biu Local Government Area back in December 2019.

“The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the safe receipt and successful reunion of two courageous boys with their families, following their escape from Boko Haram captivity,” he said.

Daso revealed that the boys had been held in the Mangari, Tumbun Mota area of Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area, where they served as domestic workers and were also trained in handling firearms.

During police interrogation, the boys confirmed they were among several women and children abducted in the 2019 attack. Upon arriving in Maiduguri, the police began tracing their families.

Following the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, authorities located the families, who have since been reunited with their loved ones.

The Command commended the boys’ bravery and reaffirmed its commitment to reuniting abducted persons with their loved ones while continuing aggressive efforts to dismantle terrorist operations in the state.