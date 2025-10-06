Two Borno teenagers drown during fishing trip

Two teenage boys have been confirmed dead by medical personnel after drowning in the Konduga River during a fishing trip in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The victims, 15-year-old Abba Modu from Mainari Ward and 13-year-old Abdullahi Hassan from Duwari Ward, were said to have drowned after all calls for help proved abortive.

The duo, who left home hoping to return with a good catch, were found floating in the river after residents launched a search operation, prompted by reports from family members when the boys failed to return hours after setting out on the expedition.

Local divers reportedly recovered the corpses before they were taken to the General Hospital in Konduga, where a medical doctor confirmed them dead.

The community leader, Bukar Usman, who spoke with newsmen on Monday, said medical personnel at the hospital found no signs of violence on the bodies, effectively ruling out foul play.

Usman added that the incident had thrown the town into mourning. “It’s heartbreaking to lose such young boys in this manner. The entire community is grieving,” he said in Hausa.

Meanwhile, the remains of the teenagers were handed over to their families and buried according to Islamic rites.