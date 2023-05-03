Two Boko Haram die, scores injure during auto crash in Borno

At least two Islamic State of the West Africa Province(ISWAP) members were reported to have died and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an accident in Sambisa forest, Borno State.

As gathered, the terrorists were patroling Sambisa forest when the auto crash that left many fighters injured occurred around Galmasku village.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the tragedy occurred yesterday evening when tyre of the Toyota Hilux truck conveying the terrorists suddenly burst.

Sources said that the Boko Haram members would have been able to manage the situation but due to overspeeding, the truck veered off its track and the vehicle somersaulted many times.

To avoid arrest, the terrorists evacuated the deceased, and injured fighters to Shettima Abor where the dead would be buried and inured members would receive treatment.

