Metro

Two Benue businessmen bag 2yrs imprisonment for cybercrime

By Esther Kalu

No fewer than two young businessmen Adikpo Diamond and Mathew Ionyilo have bagged two years imprisonment for cybercrime in Benue State.

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC was said to have secured the conviction on Monday, August 29, 2022and sentencing of two internet fraudsters before Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

As disclosed on their social media handle on Tuesday, the suspects were jailed after pleading guilty to one- count separate charge preferred against them by the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC.

