Two Benin youths bags two-years imprisonments over internet frauds 

A State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State has sentenced two Benin youths, Ohiaka .O. Henry (a.k.a Henryjarus) and Emmanuel Chigozie (a.k.a Frank Maxwell), to two years imprisonment for engaging in internet frauds in the state.

The duo, who bagged the jail term was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba on a one-count charge bordering on impersonating foreign nationals in an attempt to defraud the unsuspecting victims by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ikponmwonba, found the defendants guilty of the charge against them, thereby sentenced Chigozie to two years imprisonment with a fine option of N200,000, and Henry was sentenced to two years imprisonment with a fine option of N100,000.

Aside from the prison terms, the judge also ordered that the convict forfeit all devices including their phones used in committing the offenses to the federal government.

In the charge filed by EFCC Yesterday, Chigozie was found to have committed an impersonation offence that was contrary to section 484 of the laws of Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State ) 1976 and punishable under the same section, while Henry reads was found to have committed an offence of impersonation contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State ) 1979 and punishable under the same law.

Earlier during the trial, the counsel to the EFCC, Austin .A. Ozigbo, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. However, counsel to the defendants, Pascal Ugbome, prayed the Court to temper justice with mercy, saying the defendants have become remorseful for their actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

