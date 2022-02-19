Two Bauchi ex-staff get 7yrs jail terms for N73mn Hajj fraud

Two Bauchi State former staff have been sentenced by a High Court in the state to seven years and three months imprisonment each after they were found to have collected N73 million from intending Hajj pilgrims in the state.

The two former staff were a former chief accountant of Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Kawu Chindo, and support staff from the State Accountant General’s office, Ali Baba.

Both former staffers were arraigned before the court by the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretenses.

The duo were accused by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of issuing fake tellers and receipts as evidence of payment to intending pilgrims to the 2019 Hajj.

While in office, the state government claimed that they received from intending pilgrims the total sum of N73, 715,286.62 and was never remitted into the coffers of the board or any other state government accounts.

Through a statement released by the EFCC yesterday, on its official social media handle, Justice Mu’azu Abubakar after efforts to prove their innocence failed following evidence brought before the court that linked them to the crime, sentenced both former staff to jail terms.