Two bandits die during bomb test in Zamfara

Two suspected bandits were killed during an attempt to test Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at a camp reportedly established by the notorious extremist leader, Bello Turji, in Zamfara State.

As gathered, the incident occurred in Barikin Daji Village and Dan Bagudu Hills, both located in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

On Friday, it was learnt that the explosion was from an IED mishap during a high-risk testing exercise conducted by the bandits under the supervision of a key lieutenant of Turji, identified as Dogo Auta.

According to credible intelligence reports, the extremist group had recently received a consignment of weapons, ammunition, and IED-making materials transported via camels to the camp. The materials were reportedly intended to facilitate increased attacks in the area as directed by Turji.

The explosion caused panic among residents of nearby communities, including Garin Gwale Village, forcing many to flee their homes out of fear of further attacks.

Sources indicate that extremist groups in the northwest are increasingly adopting IEDs to target military bases, patrol teams, and civilian areas.

A source in the region, Zagazola Makama, meanwhile, has warned that the terrorists have acquired several explosive devices through their illegal mining activities in the region could further exacerbate the situation, leading to heightened security threats.

He added that security agencies should remain vigilant and on high alert for potential attacks in the coming days.