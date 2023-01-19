Two APC members die during auto crash in Ebonyi

No fewer than two members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) faithful were reported to have died during an auto crash that occurred in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the party supporters were in a chartered vehicle, belonging to Onitsha South Mass Transit when the accident occurred at Sharon Junction along Onuebonyi road.

On Thursday, it was learnt that the were said to be heading to Iboko, the Izzi council secretariat, the venue for the flag-off campaign of the APC governorship candidate, in the state, Francis Nwifuru, which took place yesterday.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the accident occurred as a result of the carelessness of the drivers.

“One of the drivers was moving carelessly, but unfortunately for him, he collided with another car in an attempt to overtake without minding his life and that of passengers.

“I learnt the victims of the accident had been taken to the hospital, but I’m sure two persons, a man, and a woman died instantly. It was a painful experience today,” the source said.

Efforts to the Ebonyi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and spokesperson for the Police Command proved abortive.

