Two Akwa Ibom businessmen under NSCDC detention over oil theft

No fewer than two Akwa Ibom businessmen have landed in the Nigerian Safety and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Akwa Ibom Command, detention over oil smuggling in the state.

Aside from their arrest, the agency said the suspects were apprehended with 3,000 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), said to have been concealed in a truck laden with yoghurt drink.

The law enforcement agency stated that the suspects extracted the oil from an illegal refinery at Ahoada in Rivers State and loaded it in a vehicle conveying yoghurt drinks in other to deceive security operatives on the way.

Confirming their arrest, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Samuel Fadeyi, while briefing newsmen at the command exhibit yard in Uyo on Wednesday, said the suspects, were apprehended on Friday, April 23, by a patrol team on surveillance in Itu Local Government Area.

Fadeyi said, “Like we have always done to update you on activities and indeed activities of some criminal elements among us, essentially to inform the public, and let them know the ills that some of these activities bring on us.

“Now look at this, this vehicle was intercepted by our men around Itu, and ordinarily it is conveying yoghurt, but it is used to conceal AGO, taken from an illegal refinery at Ahoada in Rivers State.

“They have succeeded to a point, deceived security operatives on the way until they got to Itu LGA, kudos to our men, they were able to get through their deceit and were able to discover that the yoghurts were used to conceal illegal Diesel.

Apart from the fact that it is illegal, which is dangerous, look at the yoghurt that is for consumption, it is already contaminated and will be exposed to the public for consumption.

“Two suspects were arrested on Friday concerning this and as you have seen, you have seen the AGO, you have seen how they concealed it.

