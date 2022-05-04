Twitter to adjust regulations’ for users, targets commercial, govt. agencies content

Barely a week after American microblogging platform, Twitter, was sold to a new owner, the company has disclosed plans to introduce certain fee for both government and commercial contents used on its medium.

Twitter said that the move was part of the strategy to increase it’s revenue which had nosediving and was unable to compete favourably with the Meta firm, owners of Facebook and other social media platforms.

The plans were disclosed by the new owner, Elon Musk, who said that Twitter would always be free for casual individual users, but would charge a slight fee for both commercial and government users, as a was to boost it’s revenue base.

Speaking at an annual Met Gala program in New York, Musk said that the reach of Twitter was currently only niche, and he would want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial and government users. Some revenue is better than none!”

Musk who has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month, had earlier told some banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets and crack down on executive pay to slash costs at the social media platform company.

He also said that he plans to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contains important information or go viral.

