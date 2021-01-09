Twitter suspends France lawmaker’s account over Trump impersonation

The Twitter management has suspended the account of French lawmaker, Joachim Son-Forget, for allegedly impersonating United State (U.S) President, Donald Trump.

As gathered, Son-Forget account was suspended after replacing his profile picture and username with Trump’s while tweeting in the name of the outgoing president after Twitter permanently suspended the president’s account, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The suspension came 24 hours after Twitter suspended the US president’s personal account after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, which includes House of Representatives and Senate offices, which left at least five people dead.

Earlier, the French MP, representing French citizens in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the National Assembly, had impersonated French President, Emmanuel Macron’s account.

Trump was accused by many of inciting supporters to halt Congress’ ability to confirm President-elect, Joe Biden’s election victory.