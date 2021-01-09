Report on Interest
under logo

FG approves N4.5bn for Lagos-Badagry Expressway expansion…

The Guild

Family debunks Oyo ex-governor, Ajimobi, death report

The Guild

UK PM, Boris Johnson, wins second term with big majority

The Guild
BusinessICT

Twitter suspends France lawmaker’s account over Trump impersonation

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Twitter management has suspended the account of French lawmaker, Joachim Son-Forget, for allegedly impersonating United State (U.S) President, Donald Trump.

As gathered, Son-Forget account was suspended after replacing his profile picture and username with Trump’s while tweeting in the name of the outgoing president after Twitter permanently suspended the president’s account, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The suspension came 24 hours after Twitter suspended the US president’s personal account after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, which includes House of Representatives and Senate offices, which left at least five people dead.

Earlier, the French MP, representing French citizens in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the National Assembly, had impersonated French President, Emmanuel Macron’s account.

Trump was accused by many of inciting supporters to halt Congress’ ability to confirm President-elect, Joe Biden’s election victory.

The Guild 2221 posts 19 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.