Twitter operation ban remain indefinite – FG

Nigerian tweeps, particularly those whose’s ventures thrive on social media may have to count their losses after the Federal Government indicated that ban placed on American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, operations across the country would continue indefinitely in protecting the nation’s sovereignty.

It explained that the government would continue to do all within its power in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity from internal and external aggression and defend the country’s unity irrespective of avenues being explored by divisive elements.

As gathered, the federal government’s position followed the meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Enyeama, with some of the top envoys of various Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria on Monday in Abuja. Envoys present at the meeting included those of Canada, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.

It was also learnt that the meeting was convened by the federal government to allow the foreign missions clarify their joint position on the suspension of microblogging site in the country and also give the government opportunity in explaining the rationale behind its decision.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Onyeama said that the deliberations afforded both parties opportunity to delve into the issue at hand and give their informed position on the development, adding that through the meeting the situation was reviewed.

He said that he took his time during the meeting to outline concerns that led to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive banning operations of the social media giant, adding that the president was not oblivious of roles social media plays in the 21st century.

Onyeama noted that since social media negative impact could threaten the country’s unity, Buhari has no choice but to wield the big stick in maintaining Nigeria’s unity.

According to him, the duration of the Twitter suspension, cannot be determined for now because the responsibility of the government in a democracy is to protect law, order and human lives.

Responding on behalf of other envoys, the US Ambassador, Mary-beth Leonards, assured that the diplomatic missions would do everything to ensure Nigeria’s success, saying they were willing to partner with the government in surmounting the insecurity challenges.

She reminded the government that free access to social media was important and they are happy that the government, was in talks with Twitter.

