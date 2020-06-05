Twitter deletes Trump tribute video to George Floyd, cites copyright violation

By News Desk

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint from other users of its platform.

The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, has Trump speaking in the background, assuring citizens justice would be served came after he was criticized for his tweet on the tragedy.

The three-minute 45-second video which was also uploaded on Trump’s YouTube channel had garnered more than 60,000 views and 13,000 likes. The video-streaming platform’s parent Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Floyd’s was confirmed dead 10 days ago after a fatal encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests. In a widely circulated video footage, a white officer was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he gasped for air and repeatedly groaned, “I can’t breathe,” before passing out.

Justifying its action against the president, Twitter said the video on the president’s campaign account affected by its new copyright policy and would not give preference to any user against the other.

“We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” a Twitter representative said.

The social media platform has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration since it fact-checked Trump’s tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labeled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as “glorifying violence.”

Trump has pledged to introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.